Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel discuss upcoming talks with Pashinyan

15 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels on July 15.

The Azerbaijani leader thanked President of the European Council for the invitation.

During the conversation, they exchanged their views on the tomorrow’s trilateral talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations, and underlined the effectiveness of the Brussels format.