15 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A forest fire erupted in the forest area near Milas-Bodrum Airport International Airport, in the Turkish southwestern province.

Efforts are underway to control the blaze with air and land intervention. Muğla Regional Directorate of Forestry dispatched crews to swiftly control and extinguish the fire.

The fire broke out in the forest area at the junction leading to the airport owing to an unknown reason. Developments are being closely followed.