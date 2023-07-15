Polish doctor tries to sneak Saakashvili's sample via shoe

15 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Medical professional from a visiting group of Polish doctors assessing the treatment offered by the staff of the Vivamedi clinic where the imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is receiving treatment attempted to sneak a sample taken from the former official through his shoe, the Special Penitentiary Service said.

In a statement the service said the doctors had been given official permission to take samples, and noted that “the doctor's actions create additional concerns and contradicted both medical ethics and legal norms”.

The service stressed it had released the camera footage of the incident due to “high public interest” and called on everyone to refrain from “provocative and unlawful behaviour”.

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze asked the country’s foreign office to hear the position of the Polish Embassy in Georgia over the incident.