Sixth Aliyev-Pashinyan-Michel meeting start in Brussels

15 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sixth trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel has kicked off in Brussels today.

Previously, Michel held separate meetings with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan.

Yesterday, the President of Azerbaijan thanked the head of the European Council for the invitation, as well as for the efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations.

The parties discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement talks. Aliyev noted that the Brussels format of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia is effective.

At the morning meeting, Michel and Pashinyan discussed the issues of implementing the agreements reached earlier. In addition, the parties also touched upon the trilateral meeting.