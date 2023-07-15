ECHR rejects another Yerevan claim against Baku

15 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected the June claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

The claim's purpose was to introduce a temporary interim measure against Baku in connection with the installation of a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road.

Thus, the court once again confirmed the groundlessness of Yerevan's demand to "remove all obstacles to traffic along the Lachin corridor".

The ECHR did not find that the border crossing point obstructed traffic on the Lachin road.