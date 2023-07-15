Moscow offers Baku, Yerevan to hold new round of talks in Russia

15 Jul. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Official Moscow may organize meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The purpose of the talks is to discuss ways to implement agreements at the highest level, including a peace treaty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the Russian side is ready to organize of a trilateral meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the Russian Federation in Moscow.

"We are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implement the agreements at the highest level, including a peace treaty, with subsequent Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the relevant document,”

- the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reads.

The statement also emphasizes that the Russian side confirms its intention to actively contribute to the efforts of the international community to restore the normal life of Karabakh.

On Saturday, July 15, a meeting was held in Brussels between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and head of the Armenian government Nikol Pashinyan, mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The talks were held in the context of a dialogue aimed at normalizing bilateral relations.