15 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Netanyahu is in a hospital in the city of Caesarea. His personal doctor arrived in the city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sent to the hospital in Caesarea after feeling unwell. Currently, his condition is stable.

According to the media reports, the prime minister's personal doctor also arrived at the hospital.

There is information that the hospitalization was planned and required for medical testing.