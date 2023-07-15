Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to speed up border delimitation

15 Jul. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the EU intend to intensify the processes to normalize relations between the two countries. The parties also discussed the process of signing a peace treaty and humanitarian issues.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, head of the Armenian government Nikol Pashinyan, through the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel, following the results of negotiations, reached an agreement to intensify efforts aimed at resolving the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. This became known at the end of the trilateral meeting.

The leaders discussed the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, issues of law and security of the residents of Karabakh and other humanitarian issues, the President of the European Council informed, stressing that the negotiations were productive.

“We are going through one of the most difficult stages. I pay tribute to the leaders of both republics for their strong commitment to the peace process and encourage them to take further bold steps to ensure progress towards normalization,"

— Charles Michel said.

Charles Michel also invited the leaders to hold a summit this autumn.

During the talks between Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel, which took place the day before, the parties discussed the course of the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ilham Aliyev stressed that the Brussels format of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is effective.