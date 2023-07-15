Tornadoes and showers: weather alert declared in Sochi

15 Jul. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Sochi utility companies are working in an enhanced mode due to the heavy rain alert. Tornadoes and wind gusts up to 23 m/s are also expected.

According to weather forecasts, on the evening of July 15, in Sochi, showers and wind gusts up to 23 m/s are expected. The formation of tornadoes is not excluded. In this regard, by decision of the mayor of the city, Alexei Kopaygorodsky, the resort's utilities, are working in an enhanced mode. A storm warning is issued in the city.

"The situation is controlled by the city operational headquarters. Residents and guests of the city are advised to refrain from relaxing near the water and take all necessary precautions,”

- City Administration informs.

Not long ago, heavy rains flooded more than 70 adjacent territories and 30 houses. Thanks to the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 48 people were saved.