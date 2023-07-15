Child electrocuted at playground in Makhachkala

15 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A criminal case was initiated after a child was electrocuted in a playground in Makhachkala. The child is hospitalized. The investigation continues.

The child was electrocuted at the playground, located on the street. A. Ismailov in Makhachkala. The Investigative Committee for Dagestan oversees the case.

"A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of injuring an 11-year-old child under part 2 of article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing grievous bodily harm through negligence, committed as a result of the person's improper performance of his professional duties),”

- the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee for Dagestan informs.

The victim is in the hospital, his life is out of danger. Law enforcement is studying all the circumstances of the case, appropriate examinations will be carried out. The witnesses of the emergency are being interrogated.