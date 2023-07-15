Obtaining Istanbul residence becomes more complicated for foreigners

15 Jul. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreigners are prohibited from obtaining a residence permit in Istanbul except for "special circumstances", which include, for example, security and medical issues. This is due to the struggle of the city's leadership with illegal migrants.

Today, an obtaining a primary residence permit by foreign citizens was suspended in Istanbul. The exception is cases related with safety issues, medical care and education purposes. Also, a residence permit can be obtained by persons participating in the organization of the international trade process.

“Since October 2022, in 10 districts of the city with a 17-million population, it has been temporarily prohibited for foreigners to obtain a residence permit by decision of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs. And from March 2023, this decision applies to all 39 municipalities,”

– Turkish Dunya reports.

According to the report, this step of leadership is dictated by the issues with waves of illegal migrants. Illegal rentals are already can be punished by imprisonment.

Currently, migrants make up about 8% of the Istanbul population.