Garibashvili urges MEPs to apologize to Georgia

16 Jul. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

MEPs must apologize to Georgia. This statement was made by the Georgian Prime Minister, commenting on MEPs recent letter.

According to Irakli Garibashvili, the deputies of the European Parliament must do this because of the disinformation campaign they have organized.

"They must apologize to our state and our country, society for participating in the disinformation campaign that they allowed themselves, saying that Saakashvili was allegedly poisoned by the government, that he was dying, and so on",



the head of the government said.

He stressed that it was time to drop the subject.

Letter from 44 MEPs

Last Wednesday, a group of MEPs sent a letter to the Georgian authorities, in which they noted the rapidly deteriorating condition of the country's former president, Mikheil Saakashvili. In this regard, the European parliamentarians called on the Georgian leadership to transfer the ex-head of state to one of the EU countries, where he would be provided with all the necessary medical care.