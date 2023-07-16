Türkiye refutes information on complete ban on issuing residence permits to foreigners

16 Jul. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has not introduced any additional restrictions on issuing residence permits to foreigners in Istanbul. The corresponding statement was made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic on Sunday. The Ministry is responsible for the migration issues.

"Reports that all 39 districts in Istanbul are closed for obtaining a residence permit are not true",



the statement says.

The Ministry stressed that such a ban applied only to 10 city districts.

The Ministry added that the list of areas where this could be done had been approved last fall. This list has not changed since then.