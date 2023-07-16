Azerbaijani Armed Forces positions in Nakhchivan direction come under fire

16 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of July 15-16, the positions of the Azerbaijani army were subjected to fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the shelling began at 02:30.

"From their positions in the direction of the Vedi region, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Garaagach of the Sadarak District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic",

the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry also added that the Azerbaijani military took adequate response measures.