Georgian authorities satisfied with their policy on resuming flights with Russia

16 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia believes that the republic has chosen the right policy regarding the resumption of flights with Russia.

"We initially chose the right policy by identifying and selecting those companies that are not under sanctions, as well as their owners, and aircraft flying to Georgia. This is the main thing",

Irakli Garibashvili said.

He stressed that the representatives of the UK, the USA and the European Union, who came to Georgia not so long ago, thanked the Georgian leadership for not using the country to circumvent sanctions.

"We are very effective in implementing the policy of control",

the head of the government said.

Resumption of air traffic

The ban on flights between countries has been in effect since the summer of 2019. It was canceled this May. The first flight in 4 years was operated by Azimuth Airlines on May 19. The next day, a Georgian Airways plane flew in the opposite direction.