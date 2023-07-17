Traffic on Crimean bridge stopped due to emergency

17 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic on the Crimean bridge has been stopped due to an emergency in the area of the 145th support of the bridge, the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov said. He did not specify the nature of the incident.

"Traffic has been stopped on the Crimea Bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th support from the Krasnodar region. Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working," Sergey Aksenov said.

He noted that the rail service was expected to resume before 09:00.

The adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov said that the checkpoints in Armyansk, Dzhankoy and Perekop, which connect Crimea with the Russian-occupied Kherson region, are operating as usual.