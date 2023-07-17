Russia and Iran eye exchanging electricity through Azerbaijan

17 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Russia will exchange electricity through Azerbaijan, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said.

According to Mehrabian, in order to exchange electricity with Russia, we have followed the two routes of Azerbaijan and Armenia-Georgia, and they are in the process of final negotiation and implementation.

"Soon we will start exchanging electricity with Russia through Azerbaijan. Connecting to the Russian electricity grid through Armenia and Georgia is also on the agenda," the minister said.

The Iranian energy minister added that Tehran is seeking to exchange electricity with some neighbors without payment.