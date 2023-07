17 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two people died as a result of an emergency on the Crimean Bridge, their minor child received moderate injuries, the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar region reported.

The injured girl was diagnosed with a closed head injury, she was being prepared for transportation by air ambulance to a regional medical facility.

On Monday morning, head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced the suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency.