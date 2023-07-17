Erdoğan embarks on Gulf tour to agree new investment deals

17 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is embarking on a trip to the Gulf on July 17, marking his first post-reelection multicountry tour that is expected to yield new agreements to further diplomacy and economic cooperation with the region.

The three-day tour comes after Erdoğan secured reelection in late May and builds on Ankara’s diplomatic efforts since 2021 to normalize strained ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE and will seek to expand its partnership with Qatar.

Erdogan's tour will result in the signing of investment agreements worth more than $50 billion. More than 200 businesspeople will be accompanying the Turkish leader on his Gulf trip this week.

Following the results of the meetings, it is planned to conclude contracts in the construction and contracting sectors, as well as in healthcare, energy, transport, finance, tourism, and agriculture.

Erdoğan is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on Monday, where he will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is expected to travel to Doha on Tuesday and hold talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdoğan’s last stop will be the United Arab Emirates. He is scheduled to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on July 19.

The tour will aim at further strengthening relations with the three nations, Erdoğan said ahead of the tour.