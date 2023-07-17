Bus service, ferry crossing from Crimea restored

17 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bus service from Crimea to mainland Russia has been restored but riders will have to make transfers. The Kerch ferry crossing also resumed operation on Monday morning.

From Yuzhnaya station there are trains to Temryuk, but riders will then need to transfer again to buses and then to their final destination.

Passenger car traffic will soon be able to leave Crimea via ferry, but truck traffic can only exit the peninsula via the new regions, detouring to the north around the Sea of Azov. First, cars will be directed to Bagerovo airport, then motorists will be issued boarding passes and will proceed to the ferry slip. Or motorists can travel via an alternative route through the new regions.

On Monday morning traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been suspended due to an emergency.