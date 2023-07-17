Iran urges Russia to adhere to its 'red lines'

17 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Russia should know that Iran's cooperation with its neighbors depends on the observance of the "red lines" of the Iranian people, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament strongly rejects the content of the joint statement of Russia and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regarding the three islands of Iran - Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

In addition, he noted that Iran and Russia are two important countries in the region that develop and advance cooperation in various fields based on common interests, but stressed that Moscow should know that Iran's cooperation with its neighbors depends on the preservation of the "red lines" of the Iranian people.