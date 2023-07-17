Azerbaijan increases export potential

17 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Sahib Mammadov said that Azerbaijan has increased its export potential. According to him, it has grown 5-6 times in recent years.

He noted the pleasant atmosphere created for the inflow of investments and achievements in the socio-economic policy of Azerbaijan. Mammadov stressed that the republic had the mechanisms necessary for the socio-economic sphere's development

"In recent years, Azerbaijan's export potential has grown 5-6 times. The share of the private sector in GDP is 37 percent. Azerbaijan has many achievements in the economic sphere. We also spare no effort in expanding the business environment",

Sahib Mammadov said.