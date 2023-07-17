Russians begin to visit Georgia more often

17 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 580,000 Russians visited Georgia from January to June, which is 2.3 times more than in the first half of last year.

In total, according to the Geogian National Tourism Administration, 577.6 thousand Russian citizens have visited the republic since the beginning of the year. The tourist flow has more than doubled compared to the data for 2022. The number increased by 133.7%.

During the six months, the tourist flow from Türkiye amounted to 582.5 thousand people. Growth compared to last year's data is also significant. The number of travellers increased by 122%.

According to the number of tourists visited Georgia, Azerbaijan takes third place.

In six months, 2.8 million foreigners visited Georgia. The increase was almost 76% compared to 2022 data .