17 Jul. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov is included in the sanctions list of London.

"Murat Karalbiyevich Kumpilov is a 'person of interest' under the 2019 regulation on sanctions against Russia",

the UK government announced.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Education, Sergey Kravtsov, the head of the Ministry of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, a number of other officials, and the Artek children's center in Yalta were also sanctioned.