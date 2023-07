17 Jul. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, the Central Bank of Türkiye may raise the interest rate by 1.5-2% at the next meeting.

The meeting of the Central Bank will be held this Thursday. Some market participants assume that the discount rate will increase by 5% and thus rise to 20%.

Previous rate increase

The Central Bank of Türkiye announced the discount rate increase from 8.5% to 15% in June. This was the first rate hike in 27 months.