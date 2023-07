City Day 2023: how Tver celebrated its 888th anniversary

The day before, on July 16 Tver residents and the city's guests celebrated the City Day. Tver turned 888 years old.

The holiday's program included concerts and master classes, sports and intellectual competitions, as well as exhibitions, including an exhibition of retro cars.

A special literary program was dedicated to the famous poet Andrey Dementyev, who would have turned 95 that day.

"Vestnik Kavkaza" shows the brightest moments of the holiday.