18 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish national women's volleyball team overpowered China on Sunday to claim their first-ever FIVB Nations League title.

Turkey won the title after beating China 3-1. The result was the most significant victory of Turkish volleyball ever - the first world-level title ever won by the country.

Before the VNL 2023, the Sultans of the Net took the silver and bronze medals in the VNL in 2018 and 2021, respectively, and the silver medals at the European Championships in 2003 and 2019.