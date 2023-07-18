Grain deal goes down in history

18 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Black Sea initiative will go down in history as a diplomatic success, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to prolong the grain deal.

"I think that despite today's statement, my friend Putin wants to continue the agreement, and I will hold negotiations with Putin as soon as I return from the trip," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan noted that he would hold talks with the Russian leader before his anticipated visit to Türkiye in August.

The Turkish president also announced a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.