Azerbaijan and Iran to complete construction of Astara cargo terminal by 2025

18 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting has been held between the two co-chairmen of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash in Astara.

During the meeting, issues related to regional and international transport and communications between the two countries, including energy projects, were discussed.

The parties stressed the importance of continuing efforts related to the development of the region's transit potential, and considered it expedient to accelerate the implementation of projects aimed at the development and diversification of transport communications.

"In this regard, they agreed to accelerate measures to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the creation of new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran, signed on March 11, 2022," the statement reads.

Regarding the implementation of projects aimed at developing transport and communication links between the two countries, it was announced that the construction of the Astara cargo terminal will be completed by the end of 2024, and the need to complete the creation of the customs and border infrastructure of the road bridge across the Astarachay River as soon as possible.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation and the state of implementation of projects related to the use of energy and water resources.