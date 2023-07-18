Ammunition factory blast in Ankara: 4 wounded

18 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four workers were wounded today in an explosion in an ammunition factory of the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) in Ankara's Kayas neighborhood, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Unfortunately, four of our workers were injured in the explosion that occurred at 10:52 local time (07:52 GMT) at the MKE capsule factory," Yerlikaya said.

A fire broke out after the explosion and spread to the nearby forest, which was later put out by the firefighters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.