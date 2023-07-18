Two earthquakes recorded in Caspian Sea

18 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has occurred again in the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The Bureau of Earthquake Research reported that a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea (on the territory of Dagestan) at 13:19 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 66 km.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was also recorded at 10:31 (GMT+4) today. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 63 km.