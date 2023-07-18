Decline in tourists flow led to lay-offs in Turkish hotels

18 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the high season the Turkish resorts started lay-offs of their hotel staff.

"The average occupancy of five-star hotels in Bodrum is 40-50% now. It is significantly lower than expected (95%). Bodrum was supposed to receive 1.5 million tourists this year, but this figure will not be reached due to rising prices for hotel services",

TurismGuncel said.

Both foreigners and the Turkish people themselves refuse to rest in hotels because of high prices.

Hoteliers are in a difficult situation for several reasons:

record inflation,

food suppliers in all-inclusive hotels began to demand payment in cash,

tourists came twice less than expected,

the government has mandated that the minimum wage be raised.

To save themselves from going broke, tourism entrepreneurs have to lay off the staff in the middle of summer.

The situation with the tourist flow was influenced not only by unprecedented prices, but also by other factors: a devastating earthquake, presidential elections, events in Ukraine.