Media: EU to impose new anti-Russian sanctions tomorrow

18 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, new names may be added to the European sanctions list against Russia, Polish media report.

The permanent representatives may agree on the introduction of new restrictions at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the PAP agency, which refers to its source, several new positions are planned to be blacklisted.

"We are talking about people and organizations responsible for disinformation activities",



the source said.

Let us remind you that there are 11 sanctions packages of the European Union in relation to the Russian Federation today.