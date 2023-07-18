Lavrov and Abdollahian discuss upcoming meetings at different levels

18 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran had a telephone conversation today. The Russian Ministry informs about this on its website.

During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed a number of issues on the regional and international agenda.

"A confidential exchange of views was held on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest, including in the context of the sixth Russia-GCC Ministerial meeting for Strategic Dialogue held in Moscow on July 10",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition to this, the heads of diplomatic missions stressed that they were aimed at coordinating approaches, including in the context of future contacts.

Lavrov's conversation with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry

Earlier today, the Russian Minister held a telephone conversation with Hakan Fidan. One of the central topics of the talks was the grain deal.