Around 2,000 people may be evacuated today in Crimea due to fire

19 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The temporary evacuation of around 2,000 people is planned from Crimea's Kirovsky District due to a major fire in the area, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his social media channel.

"Temporary evacuation of residents from four populated areas is planned. The number is around 2,000 people in total," he said.

A crisis response team has been set up in connection with the fire.

As a result of the fire, the Tavrida highway has been closed. Vehicles are being redirected through regional roads, via the settlements of Stary Krym and Pervomaiskoye, or the Old Kerch Road.