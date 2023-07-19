Anti-reform protesters to march from Tel Aviv on Jerusalem

19 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protesters against the Israeli government's planned judicial reform intend to march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem starting Tuesday night. The about 50 kilometer march will take four days to complete. A series of further protests are planned for the coming week.

The march, which will cover a distance of about 50 kilometers, will set off from Democracy Square on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv at 8:30 p.m. and then head to Jerusalem, marching during the evening and the early morning in order to avoid the heatwave currently hitting Israel. The participants will sleep outside along the way.

The participants will march along Highway 1 to the Knesset. Protest actions will continue throughout the week ahead of the vote on Sunday.