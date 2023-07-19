Baku urges Yerevan to stop hypocrisy

19 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan once again presented a number of unfounded claims to Azerbaijan and demonstrated that he isn't interested in peace and stability in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made the remark commenting on Mirzoyan's press conference with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg held yesterday.

"The fact that, instead of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Armenian foreign minister obstructs the peace process, referring to the 'rights and security' of Armenians living in Karabakh, which was occupied for almost 30 years, testifies to the true intentions of Armenian officials. It's unacceptable, speaking about 'the population of Karabakh', to mean only the rights of the Armenian residents and ignore the rights and security of the Azerbaijani residents expelled from these lands," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan is the party initiating a dialogue with Armenian residents, and it's important to reciprocate these good steps by Azerbaijan. At the same time, it should be clear to the Armenian side that Azerbaijan equally provides for and will ensure the rights and security of all ethnic minorities living in the country.

The statements about the 'tense humanitarian situation' in the region are a political adventure and manipulation of Armenia. The objection to the transportation of goods along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, proposed by Azerbaijan, is an example of the groundlessness of these claims. Armenia’s distortion of the decision of the International Court of Justice dated July 6, 2023 to unanimously reject Armenia’s demand for the liquidation of the Lachin border checkpoint, as well as the military provocation against this checkpoint and smuggling attempts, are signs of a lack of intention to comply with international norms and principles," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the fact that Armenia, which hasn't fulfilled its obligation to open transport routes from the eastern regions of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan over the past three years, and is still preventing the opening of transport infrastructures under various pretexts, shows that this country still doesn't understand that the policy of self-isolation for almost 30 years didn't bring anything good.

The ministry added that if Armenia is interested in peace, stability and security in the region, it must stop hypocrisy and false manipulation and comply with its international legal obligations for the successful completion of the peace process.