19 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two magnitude 3.2 and magnitude 3.1 earthquakes have jolted Georgia this morning in the interval of several hours.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the shocks were recorded at a depth of 5 and 10 km.

The first quake was recorded near the Gamarjveba village, 25 km away from the city of Dedoplistskaro, and the second quake was recorded near the Mamishlari village, 57 km from Tbilisi.

No casualties or damage have been reported