Another Black Sea mine destroyed

19 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov detected and destroyed a drifting Ukrainian mine northeast of the Bosporus Strait, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov accomplishing missions in the southwestern portion of the Black Sea detected a Ukrainian mine broken off from cables and drifting 180 km northeast of the Bosporus Strait," the statement reads.

It was noted that by decision of the ship’s commander, a Ka-27 helicopter took off and its crew destroyed the mine by machine-gun fire.