Biden comments on mass protests in Israel

19 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Israel’s leaders need to slow down their divisive overhaul of the judiciary and instead strive to achieve a broad consensus with opposition parties on the issue.

He noted that the protest movement is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel’s democracy.

"Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need. For significant changes, that’s essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush. I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here," Biden said.

Earlier it was reported that Israeli protesters today started a multi-day march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem against the government's proposed judicial overhaul.