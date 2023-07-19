Georgia’s travel attractions to be globally promoted

19 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's visitor destinations, cuisine and wine will be promoted by Bloomberg through the end of 2023 in a new promotional campaign by the National Tourism Administration.

The administration said the U.S. media platform would publish articles and release videos showcasing adventure travel, visitor destinations and lifestyle in the country.

In addition, two presenters from the outlet’s Sorted Food programme would visit Georgia to be introduced to local cuisine before producing shows on the topic.