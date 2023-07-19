New details of Azerbaijani-Armenian talks

19 Jul. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

New details of the recent negotiations that took place in the Belgian capital with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the European Council became known. In particular, at the meeting, Baku raised an issue related to the security of Western Azerbaijanis.

At recent trilateral talks in Brussels, Azerbaijani representatives raised the issue of the rights and security of Western Azerbaijanis, Caliber.az reports, with a reference to the diplomatic sources familiar with the negotiations.

Issue №1

During a recent round of talks in Brussels between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani delegation raised the issue of the rights and security of Western Azerbaijanis and their return to places of origin in Western Azerbaijan. The Armenian delegation was outraged with the wording "Western Azerbaijan", as it saw territorial claims in it.

Issue №2

The representatives of Azerbaijan reminded that eight villages of the country are still under occupation. Representatives of Azerbaijan added that Yerevan continues to provide financial support to illegal armed groups in Karabakh, thereby pursuing an occupation policy. In addition, the Azerbaijani delegation noted that Armenia, using toponyms to designate Azerbaijani lands, denies Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the Karabakh region.

Issue №3

The representatives of Armenia, in their turn, demanded from Baku to recognize the Armenian territory of 29,800 square kilometers. Azerbaijan said that it is not responsible for determining the area of ​​Armenian territory, since it is not the cadastral service of Armenia, Caliber.az reports.