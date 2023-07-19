Tourists rush to Kabardino-Balkaria

19 Jul. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The flow of tourists in Kabardino-Balkaria has increased. The most visited are Elbrus region, Nalchik, the Fly Chegem extreme park and the Verkhnyaya Balkaria archaeological and tourist complex.

According to the Ministry of Resorts and Tourism of Kabardino-Balkaria, almost 621,000 people visited the republic in the H1 of the year. This is 12.9% higher than at the same period in 2022.

"In the first six months of this year, 621,000 tourists visited Kabardino-Balkaria, which is 12.9% higher than last year's level for the same period. The top 5 popular places of the Republic are the Elbrus region (Southern and Northern), the city of Nalchik, the Fly Chegem extreme park, and the archaeological and Verkhnyaya Balkaria tourist complex,”

– Ministry of Resorts and Tourism of the Region informs.