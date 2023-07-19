Dagestan reads message of war veterans

19 Jul. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, in Dagestan, a ceremony was held to open the time capsule, which was laid back in 2004 on behalf of veterans of the Great Patriotic War for future generations.

In Makhachkala, a solemn ceremony of opening the time capsule, which was laid by veterans of the Great Patriotic War back in 2004, was held today. The message was read by the chairman of the Council of Veterans of the republic, Magaram Alidzhanov.

"On this solemn day when the traditional republican "Memory Watch - 2004" starts and on the eve of the national holiday - the 60th anniversary of the Great Victory - we, veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, appeal to you, the young representatives of the multinational Dagestan people of the new 21st century ... We express confidence that the youth of the republic, remaining faithful to the best traditions of the older generations and the heroic past of our peoples, will make a worthy contribution to the socio-economic development of the republic, to strengthening peace and stability, harmony and mutual understanding in Dagestan"

- the message reads.