Mishustin, Pashinyan discuss cooperation

19 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the government of the Russian Federation

Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Nikol Pashinyan. The prime ministers of the two countries discussed Russian-Armenian cooperation and the implementation of mutual projects.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the Armenian government reports.

The parties discussed the main issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

According to Yerevan, the prime ministers of the two states discussed the cooperation between Russia and Armenia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The heads of government of the two countries also discussed trade and economic cooperation, drawing attention to the increase in cargo traffic through the Upper Lars checkpoint, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation reports.