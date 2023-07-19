Five NPPs to appear in Iran by 2041

19 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will build five nuclear power plants by 2041. The construction of NPPs has already begun in the country.

Iran will have five new nuclear power plants by 2041. They will generate 20 GWs of energy, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami says.

According to him, the construction of nuclear power plants has already begun in the country. Firstly, the construction cites were determined, then, the contracts with companies were concluded. Afterward, the work began.

According to Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, thanks to the new stations, Iran will be able to share technology and update technical knowledge that allows the country to move towards self-sufficiency.