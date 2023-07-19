Explosion at cafe in Kabardino-Balkaria leaves three people injured

19 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The incident took place today in one of the Baksan cafés. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the gas exploded. As a result of the explosion, three people were injured.

Today, an explosion took place on Revolutionary Street in Baksan (the administrative center of the district of the same name).

The emergency call was received at 16:35. According to the reports, the air-gas mixture had exploded. Six rescuers immediately went to the café.

It turned out that gas had exploded inside the eating establishment. Fortunately, the fire did not break out after the explosion.

As a result of the explosion, three people were injured. They have been taken to hospitals.