Saudi Arabia,Türkiye issue statement on grain deal

19 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Riyadh and Ankara made a joint statement noting the importance of the grain export deal.

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye consider the grain export agreement important. This is stated in the joint statement of the two countries, made following the visit of the Turkish President to Riyadh.

The parties noted that the deal plays a significant role in ensuring food security around the world.

The statement also draws attention to the fact that it has helped maintain sustainable supply chains and stable food prices.