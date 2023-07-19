FC Qarabag advanced to next round of UEFA Champions League qualification

19 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

FC Qarabag outplayed FC Lincoln and advanced to the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualification. FC Astana will also continue the fight for the group stage after victory over FC Dynamo Tbilisi.

On Wednesday evening, the return matches of the 1st qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League took place. To date, a number of matches have already been completed, including the meetings of FC Qarabag (Azerbaijan) - FC Lincoln (Gibraltar) and FC DynamoTbilisi (Georgia) - FC Astana (Kazakhstan).

Qarabag - Lincoln

The return match between FC Qarabag (Azerbaijan) and FC Lincoln (Gibraltar) took place tonight in Baku. The hosts won with a score of 4:0.

Defender Bahlul Mustafazade (45+1), midfielders Abdellah Zoubir (7th) and Marko Jankovic (62nd), forward Redon Xhixha (49th) scored goals for the Aghdam team.

Thus, as a result of the two meetings, FC Qarabag advanced to the next round of the UEFA Champions League qualification.