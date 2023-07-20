Turkey and UAE sign $50 billion in deals

20 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates and Turkey inked several deals estimated to be worth $50.7 billion during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi.

Erdogan and UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed attended the signing ceremony of the agreements that included an extradition accord, energy and natural resources development, space and defence cooperation, state news agency WAM reported.

Part of the package, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to finance up to $8.5 billion of Turkey earthquake relief bonds. A MoU with Export Credit Bank of Turkiye will see ADQ also finance up to $3 billion in credit facilities to support Turkish exports.

Abu Dhabi was Erdogan's last stop in a Gulf tour that focused on reviving Turkey's economy. The trip also included Saudi Arabia and Qatar.